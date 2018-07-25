4,269 Shares in ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 23.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 37,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ArcelorMittal opened at $30.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.63%. analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

