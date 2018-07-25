3i Group plc (III) Insider Purchases £14,877.21 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider David Hutchison bought 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,877.21 ($19,691.87).

Shares of III traded up GBX 934.59 ($12.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 943.80 ($12.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,096,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 694 ($9.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.91).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on III. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.50) to GBX 1,130 ($14.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3i Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,040 ($13.77).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.