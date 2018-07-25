3i Group plc (III) Insider Purchases £14,877.21 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider David Hutchison bought 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 941 ($12.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,877.21 ($19,691.87).
Shares of III traded up GBX 934.59 ($12.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 943.80 ($12.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,096,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 694 ($9.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.91).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%.
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins.
