$389.19 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will post $389.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.70 million and the lowest is $386.70 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $383.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.88 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $493,178,570.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $177,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,246,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after buying an additional 151,856 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSW stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

