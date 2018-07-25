38,030 Shares in HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HubSpot by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 4,671 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $615,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $3,523,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,599,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,665,139 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 1.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

