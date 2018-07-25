350 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,547,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix opened at $357.32 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $3,098,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,965.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total value of $28,368,980.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,980.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,747 shares of company stock valued at $161,508,416. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

