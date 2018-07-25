3,000 Shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 412,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,132,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $207.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

CMI opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

