2,300 Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

