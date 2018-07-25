22,520 Shares in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic opened at $108.74 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.35.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $531,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $6,328,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,109 shares of company stock valued at $38,838,461. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

