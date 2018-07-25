$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.58 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

