$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $11.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $372,111.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $444,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $144.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

