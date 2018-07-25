1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of 1st Source opened at $58.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $78.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.84%. equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

