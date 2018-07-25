$192.03 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will report $192.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $196.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $163.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $725.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $730.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $760.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $772.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLX. Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group opened at $8.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 2.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

