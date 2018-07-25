$18.00 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $18.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $76.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVCY. BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $291.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

