177,849 Shares in Star Group LP (SGU) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.33% of Star Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Star Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 207,986 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Star Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SGU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,591. Star Group LP has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $523.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.67). Star Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $684.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

