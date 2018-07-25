17,754 Shares in HP Inc. (HPQ) Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 2,106.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,547 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

In related news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

