17,637 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,637 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 175,337 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts traded up $0.98, hitting $145.30, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 87,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $8,688,651.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $178,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,942 shares of company stock worth $25,559,775 over the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

