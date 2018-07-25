$165.39 Million in Sales Expected for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report sales of $165.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported sales of $162.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $611.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.14 million to $614.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $631.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $625.82 million to $640.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CHSP. Robert W. Baird lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

In other news, COO D. Rick Adams sold 75,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,252,481.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,612 shares of company stock worth $6,821,981. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust traded down $0.07, hitting $32.21, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,054. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.