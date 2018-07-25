16,015 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 220.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Boeing to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.51.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing opened at $358.27 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $211.95 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.