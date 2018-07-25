$148.48 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ Inc (PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report sales of $148.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $150.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $481.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $567.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $577.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. ValuEngine upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 543,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $666.81 million and a P/E ratio of 71.74. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.24.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 13,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy acquired 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $361,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,293. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 558,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 64.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 95.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 326,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 159,479 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 103.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 77.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

