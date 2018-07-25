11,586 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Purchased by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 103,476 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $44.31 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.2899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

