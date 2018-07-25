11,123 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 189,993 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $840,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,305. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

