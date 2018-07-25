108,271 Shares in MINDBODY Inc (MB) Acquired by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 108,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,917,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 3,500 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $694,836.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,835. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MB stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. MINDBODY Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

MINDBODY Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

