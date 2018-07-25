10,285 Shares in Evergy (EVRG) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,326,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,660,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,753,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,278,000.

Shares of Evergy opened at $54.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Evergy has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $57.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.39 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

