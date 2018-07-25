$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.71. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark traded up $0.21, hitting $106.37, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

