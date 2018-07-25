$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 6,787,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,822,967. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,466.8% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

