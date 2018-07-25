0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00009011 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $379,315.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00419862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00158967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024378 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000948 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,600 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@admazzola/decentralized-ethereum-payments-9c80cd76a65a . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.