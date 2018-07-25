$0.78 EPS Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. Owens-Illinois posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 44.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Owens-Illinois traded down $0.46, reaching $17.95, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,591. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 188,750.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

