$0.75 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 160.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management opened at $32.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 49.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 228,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 90,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.