-$0.69 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 707.98% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 473.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $266,239.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,597,781.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $249,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,108 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine traded down $2.91, reaching $32.46, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,924,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,507. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.77. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

