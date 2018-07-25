$0.61 EPS Expected for Versum Materials Inc (VSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Versum Materials posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.84 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 459.92% and a net margin of 14.12%. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

VSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Argus raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Versum Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Versum Materials by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Versum Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,128,000 after acquiring an additional 290,001 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $8,850,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Versum Materials by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Versum Materials by 53,889.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Versum Materials opened at $37.79 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Versum Materials has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

