$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent Inc (CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.47 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Catalent traded up $2.03, reaching $42.27, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 294,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,805. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $94,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,021.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 98,346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35,700.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

