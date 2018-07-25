$0.45 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s earnings. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kelly Services, Inc. Class A.

Get Kelly Services Inc. Class A alerts:

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A traded up $0.16, hitting $23.55, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,354. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $902.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.