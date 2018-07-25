$0.40 EPS Expected for Cactus Inc (WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of WHD opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

