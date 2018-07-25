-$0.38 EPS Expected for Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 63,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,610. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4,472.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus.

