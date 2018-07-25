-$0.38 EPS Expected for Novan Inc (NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Novan had a negative return on equity of 471.14% and a negative net margin of 1,142.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Novan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

