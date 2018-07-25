$0.35 EPS Expected for Schneider National Inc (SNDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Schneider National reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Schneider National traded down $1.28, reaching $26.09, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 168,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

