$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,643,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,712,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,575 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,509,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 241,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments opened at $18.95 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

