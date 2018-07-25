$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.33 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.