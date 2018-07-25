$0.14 EPS Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.

INWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 47.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 67.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 87.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 371,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 173,233 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 25.1% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,571,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 315,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InnerWorkings traded down $0.19, hitting $8.24, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,056. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

