$0.14 EPS Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.
INWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Shares of InnerWorkings traded down $0.19, hitting $8.24, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,056. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.
