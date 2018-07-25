$0.06 EPS Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hudson Technologies posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Technologies.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.88 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,600. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.