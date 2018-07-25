$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for SendGrid Inc (SEND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SendGrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SendGrid will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SendGrid.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEND shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

SendGrid opened at $26.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SendGrid has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SendGrid by 766.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SendGrid in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

