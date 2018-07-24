ZIP (ZIP) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ZIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIP has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIP has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00414099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00153189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024869 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ZIP Profile

ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io . ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

