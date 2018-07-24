ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 2,207,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,430,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
The company has a market cap of $417.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,499,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 35.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 872,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 227,812 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.
