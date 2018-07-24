ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 2,207,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,430,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $417.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.74.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,499,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 35.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 872,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 227,812 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

