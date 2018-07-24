Zions Bancorp (ZION) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorp opened at $53.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Zions Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $77,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $983,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,649. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,536,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 74.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,318 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,566,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,811,000 after buying an additional 147,789 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,716,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 84,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,253,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,808,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

