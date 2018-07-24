Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36,342 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF traded up $1.17, hitting $156.48, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $156.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

