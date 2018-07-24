Zebi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, DDEX and Qryptos. Zebi has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $1.31 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003664 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00416588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00148285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00023311 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,587,733 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DDEX, IDEX and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

