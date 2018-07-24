Zap (ZAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,575.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Zap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $53,575.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003638 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00413808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00148150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023449 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,063,159 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

