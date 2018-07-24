Zacks: OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE) Given $12.60 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. OneSmart International Edun Gr’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OneSmart International Edun Gr in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on OneSmart International Edun Gr in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth about $2,845,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Yiheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth about $33,325,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 1st quarter worth about $9,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr traded down $0.62, hitting $10.67, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $16.00.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

