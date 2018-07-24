Zacks: Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Kearny Financial’s rating score has improved by 14.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Kearny Financial an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $267,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 873,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

