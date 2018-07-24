Zacks Investment Research Lowers SAP (SAP) to Sell

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s resilient Cloud and Software business, an enviable business network spread and dominance over critical client demand areas continue to act as staple growth drivers. However, dull prospects of the global IT industry in recent quarters, along with flat customer spending projections, have affected the company’s performances. In addition, over the past few quarters, many of the company’s emerging markets have faced fiscal imbalances besides general economic slowdowns, which have adversely affected consumers’ purchasing power. Moreover, inherent seasonality in clients’ technology spending exposes the company’s sales to risks of quarterly fluctuations. Currency fluctuations are also hurting its financial performance, particularly the Americas region. SAP’s shares have underperformed the industry over the one past year.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

SAP traded up $0.86, hitting $117.67, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 35.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

